Denny’s Corp (DENN) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.64

As on Wednesday,Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ: DENN) started slowly as it slid -0.96% to $5.18, before settling in for the price of $5.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DENN posted a 52-week range of $2.85-$7.73.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -26.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -26.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -20.46%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $266.77 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.61.

Denny’s Corp (DENN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. Denny’s Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.63%, in contrast to 93.16% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 26 ’25, this organization’s EVP, Chief Global Dev. Ofc. bought 9,815 shares at the rate of 5.08, making the entire transaction reach 49,903 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 113,666. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 20 ’25, Company’s EVP, Chief People Officer bought 950 for 5.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,832. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,050 in total.

Denny’s Corp (DENN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -20.46% and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -26.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ: DENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Denny’s Corp (DENN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.79, and its Beta score is 1.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.59.

In the same vein, DENN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.31, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Denny’s Corp (DENN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Denny’s Corp, DENN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.7 million was lower the volume of 1.01 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.92% While, its Average True Range was 51.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Denny’s Corp (DENN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.32 that was higher than 0.23 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.