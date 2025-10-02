Digi Power X Inc (DGXX) is -8.82% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe

Company News

Digi Power X Inc (NASDAQ: DGXX) established initial surge of 3.93% at $2.38, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $2.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DGXX posted a 52-week range of $0.85-$4.25.

It was noted that the giant of the Utilities sector posted annual sales growth of 41.68% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 41.68%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -143.18%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $108.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.06.

Digi Power X Inc (DGXX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Digi Power X Inc industry. Digi Power X Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.76%, in contrast to 3.72% institutional ownership.

Digi Power X Inc (DGXX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Digi Power X Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -143.18% and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in the upcoming year.

Digi Power X Inc (NASDAQ: DGXX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Digi Power X Inc (DGXX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.35.

In the same vein, DGXX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.55, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Digi Power X Inc (DGXX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Digi Power X Inc, DGXX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.31 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.65% While, its Average True Range was 46.79.

Raw Stochastic average of Digi Power X Inc (DGXX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.19 that was lower than 0.27 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.