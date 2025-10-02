Digi Power X Inc (DGXX) is -8.82% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Digi Power X Inc (NASDAQ: DGXX) established initial surge of 3.93% at $2.38, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $2.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DGXX posted a 52-week range of $0.85-$4.25.

It was noted that the giant of the Utilities sector posted annual sales growth of 41.68% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 41.68%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -143.18%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $108.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.06.

Digi Power X Inc (DGXX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Digi Power X Inc industry. Digi Power X Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.76%, in contrast to 3.72% institutional ownership.

Digi Power X Inc (DGXX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Digi Power X Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -143.18% and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in the upcoming year.

Digi Power X Inc (NASDAQ: DGXX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Digi Power X Inc (DGXX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.35.

In the same vein, DGXX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.55, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Digi Power X Inc (DGXX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Digi Power X Inc, DGXX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.31 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.65% While, its Average True Range was 46.79.

Raw Stochastic average of Digi Power X Inc (DGXX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.19 that was lower than 0.27 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.