Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) Moves 2.03% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) open the trading on N/A, with great promise as it jumped 2.03% to $6.53, before settling in for the price of $6.4 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APPS posted a 52-week range of $1.18-$7.77.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.86%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $107.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $93.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $707.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.98.

Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Digital Turbine Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.64%, in contrast to 60.38% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 10 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for 2.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 259,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,762,503 in total.

Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.86% and is forecasted to reach 0.73 in the upcoming year.

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Digital Turbine Inc (APPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.41.

In the same vein, APPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.78, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)

[Digital Turbine Inc, APPS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.66% While, its Average True Range was 83.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.96%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.37 that was lower than 0.41 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.