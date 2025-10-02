Dogwood Therapeutics Inc (DWTX) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.94 million

Dogwood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DWTX) flaunted slowness of -8.18% at $7.07, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $7.7 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DWTX posted a 52-week range of $1.62-$29.28.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -10.88%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.88%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.92%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.52 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.32.

Dogwood Therapeutics Inc (DWTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Dogwood Therapeutics Inc industry. Dogwood Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.13%, in contrast to 2.26% institutional ownership.

Dogwood Therapeutics Inc (DWTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dogwood Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.92% and is forecasted to reach -3.68 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 33.09% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -10.88% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Dogwood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DWTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dogwood Therapeutics Inc (DWTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.80.

In the same vein, DWTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -18.79, a figure that is expected to reach -1.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dogwood Therapeutics Inc (DWTX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Dogwood Therapeutics Inc, DWTX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.71 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.75% While, its Average True Range was 70.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Dogwood Therapeutics Inc (DWTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.56 that was higher than 0.31 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.