Domo Inc (DOMO) plunge -5.07% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Domo Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) open the trading on N/A, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.83% to $15.55, before settling in for the price of $15.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOMO posted a 52-week range of $6.01-$18.49.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 14.16%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.16%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 71.34%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $641.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.03.

Domo Inc (DOMO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Domo Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.80%, in contrast to 67.81% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 20 ’25, this organization’s Founder and CEO bought 13,025 shares at the rate of 12.74, making the entire transaction reach 165,897 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,079,972. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 04 ’25, Company’s Director bought 120,000 for 6.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 772,452. This particular insider is now the holder of 781,400 in total.

Domo Inc (DOMO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Domo Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 71.34% and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in the upcoming year.

Domo Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Domo Inc (DOMO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.01.

In the same vein, DOMO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.95, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Domo Inc (DOMO)

[Domo Inc, DOMO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.77% While, its Average True Range was 40.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Domo Inc (DOMO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.60%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.74 that was lower than 0.77 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.