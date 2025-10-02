DoorDash Inc (DASH) last month performance of 9.64% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ: DASH) open the trading on N/A, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.60% to $267.64, before settling in for the price of $271.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DASH posted a 52-week range of $140.53-$278.15.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 755.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $402.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $344.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $114.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $254.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $211.35.

DoorDash Inc (DASH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Retail industry. DoorDash Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.26%, in contrast to 74.58% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 29 ’25, Company’s PRESIDENT AND COO sold 30,000 for 270.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,117,927. This particular insider is now the holder of 914,547 in total.

DoorDash Inc (DASH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 755.00% and is forecasted to reach 3.97 in the upcoming year.

DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ: DASH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DoorDash Inc (DASH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $148.90, and its Beta score is 1.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 66.75.

In the same vein, DASH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.80, a figure that is expected to reach 0.68 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DoorDash Inc (DASH)

[DoorDash Inc, DASH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.67% While, its Average True Range was 58.62.

Raw Stochastic average of DoorDash Inc (DASH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.23%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 63.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 6.88 that was higher than 6.63 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.