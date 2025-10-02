E.W. Scripps Co (SSP) is predicted to post EPS of -0.36 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on Wednesday,E.W. Scripps Co (NASDAQ: SSP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.66% to $2.55, before settling in for the price of $2.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SSP posted a 52-week range of $1.36-$4.17.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -228.47%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $76.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $70.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $225.25 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.54.

E.W. Scripps Co (SSP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry. E.W. Scripps Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.87%, in contrast to 60.57% institutional ownership.

E.W. Scripps Co (SSP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

E.W. Scripps Co’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -228.47% and is forecasted to reach 0.67 in the upcoming year.

E.W. Scripps Co (NASDAQ: SSP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for E.W. Scripps Co (SSP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.24, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.93.

In the same vein, SSP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.49, a figure that is expected to reach -0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of E.W. Scripps Co (SSP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [E.W. Scripps Co, SSP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.52 million was lower the volume of 0.92 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.83% While, its Average True Range was 34.10.

Raw Stochastic average of E.W. Scripps Co (SSP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.65%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.15 that was lower than 0.21 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.