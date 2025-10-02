Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) is predicted to post EPS of -0.30 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) established initial surge of 2.31% at $3.55, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $3.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EDIT posted a 52-week range of $0.91-$3.80.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -1.48%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.48%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.37%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $89.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $319.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.95.

Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Editas Medicine Inc industry. Editas Medicine Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 47.43% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 03 ’25, this organization’s EVP, CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER sold 710 shares at the rate of 2.60, making the entire transaction reach 1,843 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 69,490. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 03 ’25, Company’s SVP, Chief Financial Officer sold 458 for 2.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,189. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,369 in total.

Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.37% and is forecasted to reach -1.09 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 26.49% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.48% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.21.

In the same vein, EDIT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.85, a figure that is expected to reach -0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Editas Medicine Inc, EDIT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.8 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.72% While, its Average True Range was 71.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.27 that was higher than 0.23 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.