Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) EPS growth this year is 31.62%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ENTA) open the trading on N/A, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -11.36% to $10.61, before settling in for the price of $11.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ENTA posted a 52-week range of $4.09-$15.34.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 31.62%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $21.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $226.82 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.72.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.56%, in contrast to 86.34% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 12 ’25, this organization’s President and CEO bought 45,000 shares at the rate of 5.69, making the entire transaction reach 256,050 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 846,638. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 06 ’24, Company’s Chief Product Strategy Officer sold 2,283 for 8.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 18,401. This particular insider is now the holder of 29,305 in total.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 31.62% and is forecasted to reach -3.27 in the upcoming year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ENTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.50.

In the same vein, ENTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.32, a figure that is expected to reach -1.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA)

[Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, ENTA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.71% While, its Average True Range was 56.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 42.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.43 that was higher than 0.59 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.