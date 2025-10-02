EON Resources Inc (EONR) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of -0.88

As on Wednesday,EON Resources Inc (AMEX: EONR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 19.68% to $0.58, before settling in for the price of $0.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EONR posted a 52-week range of $0.27-$2.69.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.25 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3633, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5114.

EON Resources Inc (EONR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. EON Resources Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.87%, in contrast to 1.52% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 0.38, making the entire transaction reach 37,530 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,929,121. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 15 ’25, Company’s Director bought 156,000 for 0.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 59,576. This particular insider is now the holder of 317,784 in total.

EON Resources Inc (AMEX: EONR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for EON Resources Inc (EONR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.28.

In the same vein, EONR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.83.

Technical Analysis of EON Resources Inc (EONR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [EON Resources Inc, EONR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.37 million was lower the volume of 3.98 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.47% While, its Average True Range was 79.77.

Raw Stochastic average of EON Resources Inc (EONR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0536 that was higher than 0.0423 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.