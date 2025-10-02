Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) last month volatility was 4.06%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX: EQX) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -2.94% at $10.89, before settling in for the price of $11.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EQX posted a 52-week range of $4.95-$11.52.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 79.53%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $759.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $732.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.88.

Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gold Industry. Equinox Gold Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.32%, in contrast to 53.87% institutional ownership.

Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 79.53% and is forecasted to reach 1.12 in the upcoming year.

Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX: EQX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Equinox Gold Corp (EQX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.47. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 289.59.

In the same vein, EQX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.06, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Equinox Gold Corp (EQX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX: EQX), its last 5-days Average volume was 17.36 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 13.17 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.45% While, its Average True Range was 59.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.41 that was higher than 0.27 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.