Ero Copper Corp (ERO) is predicted to post EPS of 0.55 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Ero Copper Corp (NYSE: ERO) open the trading on N/A, with great promise as it jumped 2.08% to $20.65, before settling in for the price of $20.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ERO posted a 52-week range of $9.30-$22.87.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 174.73%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $103.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $94.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.04.

Ero Copper Corp (ERO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Copper industry. Ero Copper Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.80%, in contrast to 72.16% institutional ownership.

Ero Copper Corp (ERO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 174.73% and is forecasted to reach 2.90 in the upcoming year.

Ero Copper Corp (NYSE: ERO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ero Copper Corp (ERO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.52. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.06, and its Beta score is 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.99.

In the same vein, ERO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.37, a figure that is expected to reach 0.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ero Copper Corp (ERO)

[Ero Copper Corp, ERO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 96.45% While, its Average True Range was 88.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Ero Copper Corp (ERO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.67 that was higher than 0.56 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.