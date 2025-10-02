Everspin Technologies Inc (MRAM) EPS is poised to hit -0.01 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MRAM) set off with pace as it heaved 7.95% to $10.05, before settling in for the price of $9.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MRAM posted a 52-week range of $4.34-$9.56.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -200.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $22.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $227.38 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.13.

Everspin Technologies Inc (MRAM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Everspin Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.41%, in contrast to 46.18% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 08 ’25, this organization’s PRESIDENT AND CEO sold 1,768 shares at the rate of 6.02, making the entire transaction reach 10,643 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 591,904. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 07 ’25, Company’s PRESIDENT AND CEO sold 1,357 for 6.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,278. This particular insider is now the holder of 593,672 in total.

Everspin Technologies Inc (MRAM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Everspin Technologies Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -200.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in the upcoming year.

Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MRAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Everspin Technologies Inc (MRAM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.85. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $132.24, and its Beta score is 0.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 35.64.

In the same vein, MRAM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.08, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Everspin Technologies Inc (MRAM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Everspin Technologies Inc, MRAM]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.26 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.12 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.20% While, its Average True Range was 86.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Everspin Technologies Inc (MRAM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 99.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.48 that was higher than 0.27 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.