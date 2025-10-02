Flux Power Holdings inc (FLUX) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.92

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, Flux Power Holdings inc (NASDAQ: FLUX) set off with pace as it heaved 7.75% to $4.03, before settling in for the price of $3.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FLUX posted a 52-week range of $1.15-$4.80.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 32.27%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.27%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 81.25%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $67.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.78.

Flux Power Holdings inc (FLUX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. Flux Power Holdings inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.21%, in contrast to 37.89% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 01 ’25, this organization’s Vice President of Operations sold 568 shares at the rate of 1.67, making the entire transaction reach 946 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,264. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 01 ’25, Company’s Former CEO and President sold 7,467 for 1.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,439. This particular insider is now the holder of 54,698 in total.

Flux Power Holdings inc (FLUX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Flux Power Holdings inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 81.25% and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in the upcoming year.

Flux Power Holdings inc (NASDAQ: FLUX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Flux Power Holdings inc (FLUX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.02.

In the same vein, FLUX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.40, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Flux Power Holdings inc (FLUX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Flux Power Holdings inc, FLUX]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.58 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.15 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.10% While, its Average True Range was 68.03.

Raw Stochastic average of Flux Power Holdings inc (FLUX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 74.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.55 that was higher than 0.21 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.