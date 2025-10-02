Fox Corporation (FOX) recent quarterly performance of 10.20% is not showing the real picture

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -2.34% at $55.95, before settling in for the price of $57.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FOX posted a 52-week range of $37.88-$59.29.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 24.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -11.91%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $235.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $148.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $53.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $50.15.

Fox Corporation (FOX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Entertainment Industry. Fox Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 66.67%, in contrast to 28.46% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 10 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 51,113,409 shares at the rate of 40.40, making the entire transaction reach 2,065,122,533 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 03 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 39,642 for 55.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,192,203. This particular insider is now the holder of 133,923 in total.

Fox Corporation (FOX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Fox Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -11.91% and is forecasted to reach 4.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.64% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fox Corporation (FOX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.76. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.40, and its Beta score is 0.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.75.

In the same vein, FOX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.91, a figure that is expected to reach 1.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fox Corporation (FOX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.55 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.43 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.14% While, its Average True Range was 56.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Fox Corporation (FOX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 54.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.32 that was higher than 1.16 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.