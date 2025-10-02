Freshpet Inc (FRPT) is predicted to post EPS of 0.45 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) open the trading on N/A, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.83% to $54.1, before settling in for the price of $55.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FRPT posted a 52-week range of $48.41-$164.07.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.95%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $47.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $59.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $90.47.

Freshpet Inc (FRPT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Freshpet Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.17%, in contrast to 118.26% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 08 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 52.57, making the entire transaction reach 52,570 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 46,527. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 15 ’25, Company’s Director bought 378 for 53.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,079. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,615 in total.

Freshpet Inc (FRPT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.95% and is forecasted to reach 1.98 in the upcoming year.

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Freshpet Inc (FRPT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.75. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $81.80, and its Beta score is 1.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.53.

In the same vein, FRPT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.66, a figure that is expected to reach 0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Freshpet Inc (FRPT)

[Freshpet Inc, FRPT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.77% While, its Average True Range was 55.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Freshpet Inc (FRPT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 74.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.03 that was lower than 2.92 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.