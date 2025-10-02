Genasys Inc (GNSS) EPS is poised to hit -0.01 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, Genasys Inc (NASDAQ: GNSS) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.49% to $2.34, before settling in for the price of $2.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNSS posted a 52-week range of $1.46-$4.04.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 35.77%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $105.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.21.

Genasys Inc (GNSS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. Genasys Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.42%, in contrast to 52.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 11 ’24, this organization’s Director bought 16,327 shares at the rate of 2.65, making the entire transaction reach 43,267 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 59,159. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 12 ’24, Company’s Director bought 100,000 for 2.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 264,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 507,883 in total.

Genasys Inc (GNSS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genasys Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 35.77% and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in the upcoming year.

Genasys Inc (NASDAQ: GNSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genasys Inc (GNSS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.47.

In the same vein, GNSS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.63, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genasys Inc (GNSS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Genasys Inc, GNSS]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.65 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.15 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.37% While, its Average True Range was 50.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Genasys Inc (GNSS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 41.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.16 that was higher than 0.12 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.