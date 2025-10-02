Genius Group Ltd (GNS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.6443: Right on the Precipice

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX: GNS) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 2.59% at $0.99, before settling in for the price of $0.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNS posted a 52-week range of $0.21-$1.92.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -12.86%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -12.86%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.96%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $81.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $77.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $80.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9536, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6443.

Genius Group Ltd (GNS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. Genius Group Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.49%, in contrast to 3.84% institutional ownership.

Genius Group Ltd (GNS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Genius Group Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.96% and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in the upcoming year.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX: GNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genius Group Ltd (GNS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.09.

In the same vein, GNS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.60, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genius Group Ltd (GNS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Genius Group Ltd (AMEX: GNS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.89 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.78 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.81% While, its Average True Range was 54.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Group Ltd (GNS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.59%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 32.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1103 that was lower than 0.1314 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.