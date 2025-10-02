Genius Sports Limited (GENI) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $5.23M

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) flaunted slowness of -2.42% at $12.08, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $12.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GENI posted a 52-week range of $6.72-$13.73.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 13.71% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.71%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.79%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $238.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $217.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.35.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Genius Sports Limited industry. Genius Sports Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.59%, in contrast to 93.72% institutional ownership.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.79% and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in the upcoming year.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genius Sports Limited (GENI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.47. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 81.18.

In the same vein, GENI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Genius Sports Limited, GENI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 4.39 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.28% While, its Average True Range was 37.74.

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Sports Limited (GENI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.49 that was higher than 0.46 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.