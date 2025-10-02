Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $9.98: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) set off with pace as it heaved 0.62% to $14.67, before settling in for the price of $14.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DNA posted a 52-week range of $5.00-$16.85.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -27.97%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.97%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 50.15%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $868.46 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.98.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.89%, in contrast to 61.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 09 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 11.06, making the entire transaction reach 110,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,310. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 08 ’25, Company’s Director sold 10,000 for 10.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 109,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 34,310 in total.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 50.15% and is forecasted to reach -4.35 in the upcoming year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.76.

In the same vein, DNA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.85, a figure that is expected to reach -1.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc, DNA]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.94 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.55 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.25% While, its Average True Range was 75.79.

Raw Stochastic average of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.97 that was higher than 0.88 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.