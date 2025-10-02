GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) recent quarterly performance of -0.49% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) set off with pace as it heaved 18.91% to $5.03, before settling in for the price of $4.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GDRX posted a 52-week range of $3.31-$7.20.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -17.73%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.73%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.85%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $99.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $81.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.48.

GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. GoodRx Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 76.55%, in contrast to 15.77% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 05 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 16,016 shares at the rate of 4.05, making the entire transaction reach 64,865 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.85% and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.13% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -17.73% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $54.20, and its Beta score is 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.22.

In the same vein, GDRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)

Going through the that latest performance of [GoodRx Holdings Inc, GDRX]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.89 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.17 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.21% While, its Average True Range was 77.00.

Raw Stochastic average of GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.25 that was higher than 0.20 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.