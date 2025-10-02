GRAIL Inc (GRAL) last month volatility was 7.06%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, GRAIL Inc (NASDAQ: GRAL) set off with pace as it heaved 4.96% to $62.06, before settling in for the price of $59.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRAL posted a 52-week range of $12.33-$63.99.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -89.93%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -89.93%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.46%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.31.

GRAIL Inc (GRAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. GRAIL Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.09%, in contrast to 72.12% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 19 ’25, this organization’s President sold 4,202 shares at the rate of 32.02, making the entire transaction reach 134,548 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 487,874. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 19 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 877 for 32.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 28,082. This particular insider is now the holder of 285,143 in total.

GRAIL Inc (GRAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -3.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

GRAIL Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.46% and is forecasted to reach -12.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 44.14% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -89.93% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

GRAIL Inc (NASDAQ: GRAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GRAIL Inc (GRAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.66.

In the same vein, GRAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -12.93, a figure that is expected to reach -3.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -12.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GRAIL Inc (GRAL)

Going through the that latest performance of [GRAIL Inc, GRAL]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.18 million was inferior to the volume of 1.28 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 97.52% While, its Average True Range was 92.10.

Raw Stochastic average of GRAIL Inc (GRAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.02%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.15 that was higher than 3.02 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.