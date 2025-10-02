GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) Moves -4.81% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on Wednesday,GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG) started slowly as it slid -4.81% to $1.78, before settling in for the price of $1.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRWG posted a 52-week range of $0.82-$2.25.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 51.22%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $59.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $106.39 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4843, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2883.

GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. GrowGeneration Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.50%, in contrast to 32.53% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 22 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 133,334 shares at the rate of 1.66, making the entire transaction reach 221,334 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 668,311. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 19 ’25, Company’s President bought 85,465 for 1.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 103,413. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,639,313 in total.

GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 51.22% and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in the upcoming year.

GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.65.

In the same vein, GRWG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.83, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [GrowGeneration Corp, GRWG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.16 million was better the volume of 0.67 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.28% While, its Average True Range was 53.12.

Raw Stochastic average of GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.59%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 42.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1423 that was higher than 0.0923 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.