Guardant Health Inc (GH) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.53

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 0.27% at $62.65, before settling in for the price of $62.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GH posted a 52-week range of $20.14-$68.00.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -33.61% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -33.61%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.24%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $124.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $119.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $56.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $46.61.

Guardant Health Inc (GH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. Guardant Health Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.44%, in contrast to 100.17% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 17 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 116 shares at the rate of 55.63, making the entire transaction reach 6,453 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,591. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 17 ’25, Company’s Director sold 26 for 55.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,446. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,281 in total.

Guardant Health Inc (GH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.24% and is forecasted to reach -2.75 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.88% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -33.61% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Guardant Health Inc (GH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.43.

In the same vein, GH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.35, a figure that is expected to reach -0.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Guardant Health Inc (GH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.7 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.41 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.96% While, its Average True Range was 66.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Guardant Health Inc (GH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.53 that was higher than 2.23 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.