Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) plunge -5.45% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) open the trading on N/A, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.27% to $1.56, before settling in for the price of $1.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HAIN posted a 52-week range of $1.30-$9.43.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -52.71%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -52.71%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.75%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $90.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $88.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $140.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7249, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.0645.

Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Hain Celestial Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.97%, in contrast to 81.84% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 19 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 62,640 shares at the rate of 1.52, making the entire transaction reach 95,307 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 125,569. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 19 ’25, Company’s Interim President and CEO bought 44,895 for 1.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 67,437. This particular insider is now the holder of 74,895 in total.

Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hain Celestial Group Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.75% and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -52.71% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.09.

In the same vein, HAIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.93, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)

[Hain Celestial Group Inc, HAIN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.85% While, its Average True Range was 41.78.

Raw Stochastic average of Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 18.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1273 that was higher than 0.1197 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.