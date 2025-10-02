Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) last month performance of -5.30% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) flaunted slowness of -0.79% at $1.25, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $1.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HRTX posted a 52-week range of $1.04-$2.68.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 48.68% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 48.68%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 66.67%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $183.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $181.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $229.15 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4258, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.8318.

Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Heron Therapeutics Inc industry. Heron Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.97%, in contrast to 74.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 08 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 2,387,225 shares at the rate of 1.50, making the entire transaction reach 3,580,838 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,100,728. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 08 ’25, Company’s Director bought 1,766,546 for 1.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,649,819. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,753,290 in total.

Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 66.67% and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in the upcoming year.

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.53.

In the same vein, HRTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Heron Therapeutics Inc, HRTX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.67 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.54% While, its Average True Range was 46.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 53.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0563 that was lower than 0.0926 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.