Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) surge 2.25% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE: HPP) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.09% to $2.73, before settling in for the price of $2.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HPP posted a 52-week range of $1.78-$5.02.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.56%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $379.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $373.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.68.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.45%, in contrast to 111.39% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 12 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 448,430 shares at the rate of 2.23, making the entire transaction reach 999,999 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 668,699. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 12 ’25, Company’s Director bought 44,843 for 2.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 174,731 in total.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.56% and is forecasted to reach -0.61 in the upcoming year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE: HPP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.80.

In the same vein, HPP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.81, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)

Going through the that latest performance of [Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, HPP]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.92 million was inferior to the volume of 5.19 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.68% While, its Average True Range was 47.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 34.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.12 that was lower than 0.13 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.