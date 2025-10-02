Immuneering Corp (IMRX) Moves -9.14% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ: IMRX) open the trading on N/A, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -9.14% to $6.36, before settling in for the price of $7.0 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IMRX posted a 52-week range of $1.10-$10.08.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -46.45%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -46.45%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.88%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $384.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.90.

Immuneering Corp (IMRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Immuneering Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.41%, in contrast to 6.33% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 30 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 7,500 shares at the rate of 7.03, making the entire transaction reach 52,730 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 149,266. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 29 ’25, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 7.18, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 35,900. This particular insider is now the holder of 141,766 in total.

Immuneering Corp (IMRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Immuneering Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.88% and is forecasted to reach -1.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.78% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -46.45% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ: IMRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Immuneering Corp (IMRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.70.

In the same vein, IMRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.90, a figure that is expected to reach -0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Immuneering Corp (IMRX)

[Immuneering Corp, IMRX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.31% While, its Average True Range was 37.50.

Raw Stochastic average of Immuneering Corp (IMRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.57%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.00 that was higher than 0.47 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.