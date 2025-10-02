InflaRx N.V (IFRX) average volume reaches $540.91K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

InflaRx N.V (NASDAQ: IFRX) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 1.49% at $1.36, before settling in for the price of $1.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IFRX posted a 52-week range of $0.71-$2.82.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 18.08% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.08%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.53%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $67.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $62.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $91.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1310, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4342.

InflaRx N.V (IFRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. InflaRx N.V’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.44%, in contrast to 25.05% institutional ownership.

InflaRx N.V (IFRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

InflaRx N.V’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.53% and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.31% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.08% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

InflaRx N.V (NASDAQ: IFRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for InflaRx N.V (IFRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 507.22.

In the same vein, IFRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.05, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of InflaRx N.V (IFRX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of InflaRx N.V (NASDAQ: IFRX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.25 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.46 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.27% While, its Average True Range was 53.64.

Raw Stochastic average of InflaRx N.V (IFRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1462 that was higher than 0.1008 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.