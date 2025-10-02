Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) last month volatility was 4.85%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) set off with pace as it heaved 2.79% to $14.73, before settling in for the price of $14.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IART posted a 52-week range of $11.06-$27.13.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.54%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $77.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $65.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.49.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.53%, in contrast to 93.47% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 03 ’24, this organization’s EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec sold 4,070 shares at the rate of 24.59, making the entire transaction reach 100,102 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 59,511.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.54% and is forecasted to reach 2.41 in the upcoming year.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.71.

In the same vein, IART’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.53, a figure that is expected to reach 0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART)

Going through the that latest performance of [Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp, IART]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.1 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.06 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.78% While, its Average True Range was 56.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.31%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.72 that was higher than 0.66 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.