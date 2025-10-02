Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) latest performance of 8.63% is not what was on cards

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 8.63% at $18.76, before settling in for the price of $17.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NTLA posted a 52-week range of $5.90-$21.47.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -20.04% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.04%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.08%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $105.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $101.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.41.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Intellia Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.40%, in contrast to 87.84% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 20 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 10.03, making the entire transaction reach 1,003,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 134,693. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 23 ’25, Company’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer sold 7,462 for 14.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 104,617. This particular insider is now the holder of 106,062 in total.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.08% and is forecasted to reach -3.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 31.91% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.04% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 38.10.

In the same vein, NTLA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.69, a figure that is expected to reach -1.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.92 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 4.36 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.80% While, its Average True Range was 78.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.34 that was higher than 0.77 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.