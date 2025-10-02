Interlink Electronics (LINK) 20 Days SMA touch 33.67%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ: LINK) open the trading on N/A, with great promise as it jumped 12.89% to $14.36, before settling in for the price of $12.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LINK posted a 52-week range of $3.25-$14.74.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -38.99%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -38.99%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.83%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $141.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.09.

Interlink Electronics (LINK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electronic Components industry. Interlink Electronics’s current insider ownership accounts for 83.42%, in contrast to 1.30% institutional ownership.

Interlink Electronics (LINK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Interlink Electronics’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.83% and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in the upcoming year.

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ: LINK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Interlink Electronics (LINK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.08.

In the same vein, LINK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.21, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Interlink Electronics (LINK)

[Interlink Electronics, LINK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.10% While, its Average True Range was 69.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Interlink Electronics (LINK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.57%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.79 that was higher than 0.83 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.