International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (THM) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.8505: Right on the Precipice

As on Wednesday,International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (AMEX: THM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 7.93% to $1.77, before settling in for the price of $1.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, THM posted a 52-week range of $0.40-$1.73.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.47%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.47%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $207.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $176.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $367.95 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3923, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8505.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (THM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Gold industry. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.92%, in contrast to 62.21% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 6,040,408 shares at the rate of 0.48, making the entire transaction reach 2,900,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 70,239,388. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 27 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,152,091 for 0.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 553,119. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,765,672 in total.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (AMEX: THM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (THM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 16.13.

In the same vein, THM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02.

Technical Analysis of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (THM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [International Tower Hill Mines Ltd, THM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.54 million was better the volume of 0.39 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.38% While, its Average True Range was 70.17.

Raw Stochastic average of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (THM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1099 that was higher than 0.0908 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.