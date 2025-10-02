Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) average volume reaches $4.47M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on Wednesday,Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE: JMIA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.64% to $11.8, before settling in for the price of $11.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JMIA posted a 52-week range of $1.60-$12.37.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 24.25%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.25%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 56.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $122.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $122.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.52.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry. Jumia Technologies Ag ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.35%, in contrast to 11.30% institutional ownership.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 56.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 37.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.25% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.78.

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Jumia Technologies Ag ADR, JMIA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.54 million was lower the volume of 3.6 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.92% While, its Average True Range was 64.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 80.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.66 that was higher than 0.42 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.