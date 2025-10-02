Kala Bio Inc (KALA) EPS growth this year is 46.42%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Kala Bio Inc (NASDAQ: KALA) flaunted slowness of -11.11% at $1.36, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $1.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KALA posted a 52-week range of $1.10-$20.60.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 40.66%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.66%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 46.42%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.0321, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.0721.

Kala Bio Inc (KALA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Kala Bio Inc industry. Kala Bio Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.74%, in contrast to 56.97% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 24 ’25, this organization’s CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER sold 4,511 shares at the rate of 4.01, making the entire transaction reach 18,089 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 62,566. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 24 ’25, Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 3,631 for 4.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 14,560. This particular insider is now the holder of 62,100 in total.

Kala Bio Inc (KALA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kala Bio Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 46.42% and is forecasted to reach -3.18 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 33.71% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 40.66% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kala Bio Inc (NASDAQ: KALA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kala Bio Inc (KALA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10.

In the same vein, KALA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.80, a figure that is expected to reach -1.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kala Bio Inc (KALA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Kala Bio Inc, KALA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.35 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 2.84% While, its Average True Range was 20.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Kala Bio Inc (KALA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.7994 that was higher than 0.8815 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.