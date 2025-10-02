Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Plc (KNSA) EPS growth this year is 278.03%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Plc (NASDAQ: KNSA) open the trading on N/A, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.49% to $38.64, before settling in for the price of $38.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KNSA posted a 52-week range of $17.82-$39.00.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 27.38% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.38%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 278.03%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.97.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Plc (KNSA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 43.93%, in contrast to 53.95% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 29 ’25, this organization’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER sold 42,000 shares at the rate of 38.33, making the entire transaction reach 1,609,860 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 34,552.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Plc (KNSA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 278.03% and is forecasted to reach 1.68 in the upcoming year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Plc (NASDAQ: KNSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Plc (KNSA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $940.15, and its Beta score is 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 43.07.

In the same vein, KNSA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Plc (KNSA)

[Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Plc, KNSA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.36% While, its Average True Range was 71.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Plc (KNSA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.99 that was lower than 1.02 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.