Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT) last month volatility was 6.65%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on Wednesday,Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ: DNUT) started slowly as it slid -1.03% to $3.83, before settling in for the price of $3.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DNUT posted a 52-week range of $2.50-$12.68.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -302.96%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $170.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $86.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $655.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.13.

Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Grocery Stores industry. Krispy Kreme Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 49.63%, in contrast to 54.29% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 23 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 694,445 shares at the rate of 4.32, making the entire transaction reach 3,000,002 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 74,190,990.

Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -302.96% and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in the upcoming year.

Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ: DNUT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.43.

In the same vein, DNUT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.65, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Krispy Kreme Inc, DNUT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.41 million was better the volume of 5.33 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.30% While, its Average True Range was 68.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.24 that was higher than 0.22 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.