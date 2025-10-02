Largo Inc (LGO) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.5784: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, Largo Inc (NASDAQ: LGO) set off with pace as it heaved 6.67% to $1.6, before settling in for the price of $1.5 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LGO posted a 52-week range of $1.12-$2.84.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -8.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 66.67%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $102.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5240, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5784.

Largo Inc (LGO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Largo Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.35%, in contrast to 21.65% institutional ownership.

Largo Inc (LGO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Largo Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 66.67% and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in the upcoming year.

Largo Inc (NASDAQ: LGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Largo Inc (LGO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.95.

In the same vein, LGO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.58, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Largo Inc (LGO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Largo Inc, LGO]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.69 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.16 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.55% While, its Average True Range was 42.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Largo Inc (LGO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1456 that was higher than 0.0957 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.