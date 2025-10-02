Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 13.75 million

Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LRMR) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 28.48% at $4.15, before settling in for the price of $3.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LRMR posted a 52-week range of $1.61-$9.50.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 50.78%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 50.78%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -26.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $355.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.17.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Larimar Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 43.23%, in contrast to 42.28% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 31 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 9,375,000 shares at the rate of 3.20, making the entire transaction reach 30,000,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,538,945.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -26.90% and is forecasted to reach -1.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.52% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 50.78% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LRMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.46.

In the same vein, LRMR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.56, a figure that is expected to reach -0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LRMR), its last 5-days Average volume was 10.15 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.4 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.44% While, its Average True Range was 50.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 46.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.48 that was higher than 0.31 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.