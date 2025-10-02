Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX) surge 5.62% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: LCTX) remained unchanged at $1.69, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $1.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LCTX posted a 52-week range of $0.37-$1.80.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of -2.93% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.93%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -111.11%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $228.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $215.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $385.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2504, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7804.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc industry. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.63%, in contrast to 43.44% institutional ownership.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -111.11% and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.25% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.93% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: LCTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 35.37.

In the same vein, LCTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc, LCTX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.86 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.31% While, its Average True Range was 67.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1228 that was higher than 0.0835 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.