Liquidia Corp (LQDA) Moves -3.03% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.03% to $22.05, before settling in for the price of $22.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LQDA posted a 52-week range of $9.71-$29.94.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 8.44%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.44%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.17%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $85.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.75.

Liquidia Corp (LQDA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Liquidia Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.09%, in contrast to 67.19% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 45,524 shares at the rate of 25.81, making the entire transaction reach 1,174,974 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 31,255.

Liquidia Corp (LQDA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Liquidia Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.17% and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in the upcoming year.

Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Liquidia Corp (LQDA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 98.26.

In the same vein, LQDA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.69, a figure that is expected to reach -0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Liquidia Corp (LQDA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Liquidia Corp, LQDA]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.91 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.93 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.81% While, its Average True Range was 31.87.

Raw Stochastic average of Liquidia Corp (LQDA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.36 that was higher than 1.17 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.