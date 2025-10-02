LQR House Inc (YHC) recent quarterly performance of -49.94% is not showing the real picture

LQR House Inc (NASDAQ: YHC) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.53% at $0.81, before settling in for the price of $0.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YHC posted a 52-week range of $0.68-$98.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0075, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.1577.

LQR House Inc (YHC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Beverages – Wineries & Distilleries Industry. LQR House Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.88%, in contrast to 0.21% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 17 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 180,000 shares at the rate of 3.04, making the entire transaction reach 546,318 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 26 ’24, Company’s Director bought 8,000 for 1.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,125. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,834 in total.

LQR House Inc (NASDAQ: YHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LQR House Inc (YHC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.50.

In the same vein, YHC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -115.25.

Technical Analysis of LQR House Inc (YHC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of LQR House Inc (NASDAQ: YHC), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.2 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.2 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.51% While, its Average True Range was 42.37.

Raw Stochastic average of LQR House Inc (YHC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 24.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0731 that was lower than 0.3440 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.