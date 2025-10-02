Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp (LUCK) 20 Days SMA touch 1.35%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp (NYSE: LUCK) flaunted slowness of -1.46% at $10.09, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $10.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LUCK posted a 52-week range of $7.66-$13.25.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -322.04%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -322.04%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 81.99%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $81.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $76.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.90.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp (LUCK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp industry. Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 45.18%, in contrast to 55.25% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 12 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 174 shares at the rate of 10.07, making the entire transaction reach 1,754 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 87,105. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 05 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 2,500 for 9.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 24,850. This particular insider is now the holder of 86,931 in total.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp (LUCK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 81.99% and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in the upcoming year.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp (NYSE: LUCK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp (LUCK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 39.13.

In the same vein, LUCK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.17, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp (LUCK)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp, LUCK]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.34 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.67% While, its Average True Range was 51.93.

Raw Stochastic average of Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp (LUCK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.57%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.37 that was lower than 0.39 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.