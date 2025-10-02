Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.85: Right on the Precipice

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: LU) open the trading on N/A, with great promise as it jumped 8.37% to $4.4, before settling in for the price of $4.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LU posted a 52-week range of $2.22-$4.15.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -42.05%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -42.05%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 160.83%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $838.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $837.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.85.

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Credit Services industry. Lufax Holding Ltd ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.04%, in contrast to 12.21% institutional ownership.

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 160.83% and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in the upcoming year.

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: LU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.06.

In the same vein, LU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.76, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU)

[Lufax Holding Ltd ADR, LU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 97.18% While, its Average True Range was 92.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.86%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.19 that was higher than 0.12 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.