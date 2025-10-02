Maison Solutions Inc (MSS) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.96 million

As on Wednesday,Maison Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MSS) started slowly as it slid -12.37% to $1.0, before settling in for the price of $1.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MSS posted a 52-week range of $0.80-$3.96.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 3.92%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.92%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -100.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9289, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0270.

Maison Solutions Inc (MSS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Grocery Stores industry. Maison Solutions Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 83.19%, in contrast to 2.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 27 ’25, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer bought 50 shares at the rate of 1.21, making the entire transaction reach 60 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14 ’25, Company’s Chief Operating Officer bought 8 for 1.27, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10. This particular insider is now the holder of 58 in total.

Maison Solutions Inc (MSS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Maison Solutions Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -100.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in the upcoming year.

Maison Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Maison Solutions Inc (MSS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.00.

In the same vein, MSS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Maison Solutions Inc (MSS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Maison Solutions Inc, MSS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 23.52 million was better the volume of 0.81 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.19% While, its Average True Range was 49.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Maison Solutions Inc (MSS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.3253 that was higher than 0.1041 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.