McEwen Inc (MUX) went down -1.87% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

McEwen Inc (NYSE: MUX) open the trading on N/A, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.87% to $16.78, before settling in for the price of $17.1 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MUX posted a 52-week range of $6.38-$17.41.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 12.31% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.31%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 132.11%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $907.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.30.

McEwen Inc (MUX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining industry. McEwen Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.38%, in contrast to 41.87% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 22 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 11,203 shares at the rate of 14.89, making the entire transaction reach 166,772 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,405. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 22 ’25, Company’s VP – Finance sold 13,333 for 14.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 198,526. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,267 in total.

McEwen Inc (MUX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

McEwen Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 132.11% and is forecasted to reach 1.08 in the upcoming year.

McEwen Inc (NYSE: MUX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for McEwen Inc (MUX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.40.

In the same vein, MUX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.26, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of McEwen Inc (MUX)

[McEwen Inc, MUX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.07% While, its Average True Range was 77.55.

Raw Stochastic average of McEwen Inc (MUX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.80 that was higher than 0.48 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.