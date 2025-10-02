Mercer International Inc (MERC) volume hits 0.35 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on Wednesday,Mercer International Inc (NASDAQ: MERC) started slowly as it slid -1.39% to $2.84, before settling in for the price of $2.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MERC posted a 52-week range of $2.59-$8.28.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -54.02%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -54.02%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -120.28%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $66.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $190.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.79.

Mercer International Inc (MERC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Paper & Paper Products industry. Mercer International Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 40.95%, in contrast to 48.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 18 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 3.09, making the entire transaction reach 30,866 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,290. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 08 ’25, Company’s Director bought 2,000 for 2.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,957. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,065 in total.

Mercer International Inc (MERC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mercer International Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -120.28% and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in the upcoming year.

Mercer International Inc (NASDAQ: MERC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mercer International Inc (MERC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.10.

In the same vein, MERC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.63, a figure that is expected to reach -0.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mercer International Inc (MERC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Mercer International Inc, MERC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.46 million was lower the volume of 0.57 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.85% While, its Average True Range was 41.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Mercer International Inc (MERC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 33.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.12 that was lower than 0.18 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.