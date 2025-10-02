Moderna Inc (MRNA) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $10.29M

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 6.85% at $27.6, before settling in for the price of $25.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MRNA posted a 52-week range of $23.15-$67.55.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of -42.94% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -42.94%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.41%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $389.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $343.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.50.

Moderna Inc (MRNA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Moderna Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.70%, in contrast to 73.72% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 11 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 312 shares at the rate of 28.00, making the entire transaction reach 8,736 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 580.

Moderna Inc (MRNA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Moderna Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.41% and is forecasted to reach -7.45 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.31% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -42.94% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Moderna Inc (MRNA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.49.

In the same vein, MRNA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.52, a figure that is expected to reach -2.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -7.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Moderna Inc (MRNA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), its last 5-days Average volume was 11.22 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 10.96 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.60% While, its Average True Range was 67.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Moderna Inc (MRNA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.37 that was higher than 1.32 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.