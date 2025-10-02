Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 3.02

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: NVTS) established initial surge of 1.11% at $7.3, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $7.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NVTS posted a 52-week range of $1.52-$9.48.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.32%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.32%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $213.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $168.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.46.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Navitas Semiconductor Corp industry. Navitas Semiconductor Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.04%, in contrast to 34.68% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 15 ’25, Company’s Director sold 500,000 for 6.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,057,450. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,715,395 in total.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.38% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.32% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: NVTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 22.82.

In the same vein, NVTS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.65, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Navitas Semiconductor Corp, NVTS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 21.46 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.04% While, its Average True Range was 67.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.48 that was lower than 0.58 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.