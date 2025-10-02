NET Power Inc (NPWR) is 17.90% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, NET Power Inc (NYSE: NPWR) set off with pace as it heaved 1.33% to $3.05, before settling in for the price of $3.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NPWR posted a 52-week range of $1.48-$14.28.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.81%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $77.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $668.63 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.29.

NET Power Inc (NPWR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. NET Power Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 55.59%, in contrast to 39.09% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 15 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 2,500,000 shares at the rate of 2.61, making the entire transaction reach 6,525,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

NET Power Inc (NPWR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

NET Power Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.81% and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in the upcoming year.

NET Power Inc (NYSE: NPWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NET Power Inc (NPWR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 66863.00.

In the same vein, NPWR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.35, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NET Power Inc (NPWR)

Going through the that latest performance of [NET Power Inc, NPWR]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.01 million was inferior to the volume of 1.32 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.14% While, its Average True Range was 66.57.

Raw Stochastic average of NET Power Inc (NPWR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.24 that was lower than 0.26 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.